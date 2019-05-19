Il principe William ricorda la scomparsa di Lady D: “Un dolore senza eguali”
In un documentario prodotto dalla BBC e prossimo all’uscita sui piccoli schermi, il principe William ricorda il periodo più doloroso della sua vita, la scomparsa della madre, Lady Diana.
Il principe, insieme alla moglie la duchessa di Cambridge e il fratello, il principe Harry, da tempo portano avanti una battaglia per offrire sostegno a coloro che soffrono di disagi psichici e malattie come ansia e depressione. Pochi giorni fa il duca di Cambridge ha annunciato la nascita di una linea diretta di comunicazione a sostegno di queste persone.
La perdita di una madre lascia un vuoto incolmabile a qualsiasi età, il principe William, ricordando quei momenti li ha definiti come “Un dolore senza eguali”. Il principe ha anche raccontato che nonostante il passare degli anni, certe emozioni restano e “ancora ribollono dentro di me”.
Il principe racconta di come relazionare con altri che hanno vissuto il suo dolore possa essere un valido strumento di lotta e resilienza “Alcune attività svolte mi hanno avvicinato al dolore di alcune famiglie con cui avevo a che fare e che hanno condiviso le stesse esperienze”, racconta il principe e poi aggiunge: “Ho capito come la morta può essere sempre dietro la porta (…) ho capito quanto ci sia bisogno di relazionarsi, di parlare. (…) Non siamo robot”.
Dopo la scomparsa della mamma, l’indimenticabile Lady D, il principe William racconta di aver avuto bisogno di confrontarsi e relazionarsi e di come questo gli sia stato d’aiuto. “Dovevo condividere quel dolore con qualcuno, perché non prendesse il sopravvento e diventasse un problema più grave”.
Un’associazione in aiuto di chi soffre
Dietro queste confessioni del principe ed erede al trono d’Inghilterra, un documentario che affronta diversi temi legati alla perdita, al dolore, alla sofferenza e alla salute mentale. Battaglia portata avanti da tempo insieme all moglie Kate Middleton e al fratello Harry.
Si chiama SHOUT ed è una linea diretta aperta 24/7 dove chi ha bisogno può scrivere e chiedere aiuto. Una chat costantemente in linea, di supporto a chi soffre. Un’iniziativa che fa parte del progetto più grande Heads Together, che vede in prima linea i duchi di Cambridge e il principe Harry. “Spero che molti di voi vorranno unirsi ed essere parte di qualcosa di davvero speciale”.
Credits immagine in alto: Instagram-Kensington Royal