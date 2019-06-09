Il principino Louis scatenato al compleanno della bisnonna, la regina
Il principino George deve cominciare a fare attenzione, qualcuno sta per togliergli la corona! E chi se non il fratellino minore Louis di Cambridge?
Durante i festeggiamenti del Trooping the color, evento nato per festeggiare il compleanno della sovrana (nata in realtà il 21 aprile) a calcare la scena è stato proprio il più piccolo di casa Cambridge. Tutti presenti ai festeggiamenti, duchi di Sussex compresi, per Meghan infatti questa è stata la prima uscita pubblica dal ritiro per la maternità.
Il principino Louis vera star del Trooping the color
Se lo scorso anno a scatenare la simpatia generale dei sudditi di sua maestà è stata la piccola Savannah che ha tappato la bocca al piccolo George, quest’anno il vero protagonista dei festeggiamenti della regina è stato proprio lui, Louis.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForceUK @RAFRedArrows fly past over Buckingham Palace, following Trooping the Colour, The Queen’s Birthday Parade. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The Queen's official birthday.📷PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #BuckinghamPalace #QBP2019
In braccio a mamma Kate prima a papà William poi, il piccolo Louis vivacissimo ed emozionatissmo ha intenerito il pubblico con il suo modo di salutare i presenti. Prima fan di questo momento Kate Middleton, la quale non riusciva a trattenere le risate divertite.
Il Trooping the color: i festeggiamenti della regina d’Inghilterra
Il piccolino di Kensington Palace è stata la vera star ieri a Buckingham Palace durante l’evento in onore della Regina Elisabetta. Il Trooping the color sono infatti i festeggiamenti del compleanno del sovrano del Regno Unito, celebrato sempre nel mese di giugno come da tradizione da 260 anni. All’evento hanno partecipato più di 1.400 soldati in parata, 300 cavalli e 400 musicisti dalla Household Division e la Household Calvary. L’evento si è poi concluso con il volo dei caccia della RAF.
Three cheers for Her Majesty!!! The Queen and Members of The Royal Family gathered together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace #TroopingtheColour #QBP2019 The @RoyalAirForce and @rafredarrows mark the end of The Queen's official birthday parade 2019 with a magnificent flypast. Her Majesty travelled back to Buckingham Palace from Horse Guards, London at the Head of The Queen’s Guard, preceded by Massed Bands and the Sovereign’s Escort #TroopingTheColour. 📷 PA Images 📹 @bbcstudioslive
Per la regina questo è il 69° Trooping the color al quale partecipa e tutta la famiglia Windsor-Mountbatten era presente, compresi i duchi di Sussex e Meghan Markle, alla sua prima uscita pubblica dopo la maternità. I duchi hanno sfilato in carrozza salutando tuti i presenti.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA