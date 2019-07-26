Continua la lotta contro la sclerosi multipla per l’attrice statunitense Selma Blair, da quando, l’anno scorso, le è stata diagnosticata questa terribile malattia. Questa volta, l’attrice si mostra con i capelli rasati su Instagram, effetto di una cura molto aggressiva cui si è sottoposta.

Selma Blair rasata per effetto di una terapia aggressiva cui si è sottoposta

Ieri, Selma Blair ha condiviso su Instagram uno scatto in cui appare con i capelli rasati e ha spiegato che si tratta di una delle conseguenze dell’aggressiva terapia cui si è sottoposta a causa della sclerosi multipla che le è stata diagnosticata a ottobre del 2018.

L’attrice scrive nella didascalia del post: “Sono stata dimessa dopo un ciclo di cure di infermieri, tecnici e di un dottore visionario che crede nella mia guarigione tanto quanto me. È stato un processo. E continuerà ad esserlo“. L’attrice ha poi spiegato che a causa delle cure sarà costretta ad molta cautela quando ha contatti con le altre persone: “Sarò immunocompromessa per almeno 3 mesi. Quindi niente baci per favore“.

Gli auguri “a distanza” di Selma Blair a suo figlio di 8 anni

Prima di mostrarsi con i capelli rasati, in un altro scatto in cui Selma Blair appare insieme a suo figlio mentre lui le taglia i capelli, l’attrice spiega che non potrà essere presente al suo compleanno.

La terapia all’avanguardia cui si sta sottoponendo contro la sclerosi multipla l’ha infatti costretta a evitare il contatto con le persone a causa della debolezza del suo sistema immunitario.

L’attrice scrive: “Adesso mio figlio mi può tagliare i capelli mentre mi fa battute e mi assicura che per quanto gli riguarda sto abbastanza bene. Anche se oggi che è il suo compleanno non staremo insieme. Il che mi fa piangere, so che è felice con il papà, a giocare e ballare sulla spiaggia più tardi.

Cos’altro potrei davvero chiedere. Buon compleanno figlio mio. Ti voglio oceani di bene, mamma“.