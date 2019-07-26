Selma Blair: la lotta contro la sclerosi multipla la obbliga a rinunciare ai capelli
Continua la lotta contro la sclerosi multipla per l’attrice statunitense Selma Blair, da quando, l’anno scorso, le è stata diagnosticata questa terribile malattia. Questa volta, l’attrice si mostra con i capelli rasati su Instagram, effetto di una cura molto aggressiva cui si è sottoposta.
Selma Blair rasata per effetto di una terapia aggressiva cui si è sottoposta
Ieri, Selma Blair ha condiviso su Instagram uno scatto in cui appare con i capelli rasati e ha spiegato che si tratta di una delle conseguenze dell’aggressiva terapia cui si è sottoposta a causa della sclerosi multipla che le è stata diagnosticata a ottobre del 2018.
L’attrice scrive nella didascalia del post: “Sono stata dimessa dopo un ciclo di cure di infermieri, tecnici e di un dottore visionario che crede nella mia guarigione tanto quanto me. È stato un processo. E continuerà ad esserlo“. L’attrice ha poi spiegato che a causa delle cure sarà costretta ad molta cautela quando ha contatti con le altre persone: “Sarò immunocompromessa per almeno 3 mesi. Quindi niente baci per favore“.
Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂
Gli auguri “a distanza” di Selma Blair a suo figlio di 8 anni
Prima di mostrarsi con i capelli rasati, in un altro scatto in cui Selma Blair appare insieme a suo figlio mentre lui le taglia i capelli, l’attrice spiega che non potrà essere presente al suo compleanno.
La terapia all’avanguardia cui si sta sottoponendo contro la sclerosi multipla l’ha infatti costretta a evitare il contatto con le persone a causa della debolezza del suo sistema immunitario.
L’attrice scrive: “Adesso mio figlio mi può tagliare i capelli mentre mi fa battute e mi assicura che per quanto gli riguarda sto abbastanza bene. Anche se oggi che è il suo compleanno non staremo insieme. Il che mi fa piangere, so che è felice con il papà, a giocare e ballare sulla spiaggia più tardi.
Cos’altro potrei davvero chiedere. Buon compleanno figlio mio. Ti voglio oceani di bene, mamma“.
I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax. He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me. And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick 🖤. @cassblackbird 📸 #cassblackbird