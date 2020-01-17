La decisione di Allyson Danylko, giovane ragazza di 24 anni, di voler troncare la relazione con il fidanzato Nick Grewal, che di anni ne ha 30, avrebbe provocato una terribile reazione da parte dell’uomo. La discussione scoppiata fra i 2 si è conclusa con un drammatico e insano gesto da parte dell’uomo che, furioso, l’ha aggredita violentemente.

ATTENZIONE: ALL’INTERNO DELL’ARTICOLO SONO PRESENTI IMMAGINI MOLTO FORTI CHE POTREBBERO URTARE LA SENSIBILITÀ DEL LETTORE

Una violenta lite conclusasi con un folle gesto

La terribile vicenda è accaduta a Toronto, in Canada, durante i festeggiamenti di Capodanno.

Il litigio era iniziato già nel locale in cui la coppia aveva deciso di trascorrere la serata in attesa dell’anno nuovo, ma l’epilogo della serata è stato drammatico.

Una volta rientrati a casa, i 2 hanno avrebbero continuato a discutere sempre più violentemente. I tentativi di fuggire via da casa sono stati vani per la giovane donna, perché Nick, impedendole di andarsene, l’avrebbe afferrata violentemente e le avrebbe messo delle dita in gola. Ad un certo punto l’uomo avrebbe poi scaraventato a terra Allyson e, in preda all’ira, le avrebbe preso a morsi il naso della ragazza.

La polizia non ha trovato la parte mancante del naso

Solo 2 ore più tardi la giovane Allyson, guardandosi allo specchio, si è resa conto che non si trattava di una semplice ferita ma che al suo naso mancava un pezzo. La polizia, giunta successivamente sul luogo dell’accaduto con i cani poliziotti, ha riferito alla giovane donna di non aver trovato il pezzo di naso strappatole a morsi.

La 24enne poi ha raccontato che la discussione era nata dal fatto che Nick continuava a rivolgersi a lei definendola “cagna“, pur essendo consapevole di quanto le desse fastidio.

Allyson era così giunta alla conclusione di chiudere definitivamente la relazione, spinta anche dal fatto che il 7 gennaio sarebbe dovuta partire come volontaria in Costarica. Danylko rivela inoltre che l’uomo, estremamente geloso e possessivo, era contrario alla sua imminente partenza.

Allyson vicina alle donne vittime di violenza: “Non siete sole“

La giovane donna ha pubblicato sul proprio profilo Instagram una foto in cui mostra le condizioni attuali del suo naso e lancia quindi un messaggio di speranza e di vicinanza a tutte le donne vittime di abusi da parte di fidanzati, compagni o mariti, scrivendo: “Sappiate che non siete sole.

Io non sono una vittima, ma una sopravvissuta ed una voce! Posso usare la mia voce per aiutare gli altri“.

Lanciata una raccolta fondi per aiutare Allyson

Allyson, per ritornare ad avere il suo aspetto precedente, dovrà sottoporsi a numerosi interventi di chirurgia plastica che si stima possano richiedere una somma pari a 10 mila dollari. Per questo motivo ha deciso di lanciare una raccolta fondi. Per quanto riguarda le sorti di Nick Grewal, accusato di violenza aggravata, detenzione forzata e mancato rispetto della libertà vigilata, dovrà comparire in tribunale a Milton il prossimo 28 gennaio.