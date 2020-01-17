Lui non accetta la fine della relazione: le stacca il naso a morsi
La decisione di Allyson Danylko, giovane ragazza di 24 anni, di voler troncare la relazione con il fidanzato Nick Grewal, che di anni ne ha 30, avrebbe provocato una terribile reazione da parte dell’uomo. La discussione scoppiata fra i 2 si è conclusa con un drammatico e insano gesto da parte dell’uomo che, furioso, l’ha aggredita violentemente.
ATTENZIONE: ALL’INTERNO DELL’ARTICOLO SONO PRESENTI IMMAGINI MOLTO FORTI CHE POTREBBERO URTARE LA SENSIBILITÀ DEL LETTORE
Una violenta lite conclusasi con un folle gesto
La terribile vicenda è accaduta a Toronto, in Canada, durante i festeggiamenti di Capodanno.
Il litigio era iniziato già nel locale in cui la coppia aveva deciso di trascorrere la serata in attesa dell’anno nuovo, ma l’epilogo della serata è stato drammatico.
Una volta rientrati a casa, i 2 hanno avrebbero continuato a discutere sempre più violentemente. I tentativi di fuggire via da casa sono stati vani per la giovane donna, perché Nick, impedendole di andarsene, l’avrebbe afferrata violentemente e le avrebbe messo delle dita in gola. Ad un certo punto l’uomo avrebbe poi scaraventato a terra Allyson e, in preda all’ira, le avrebbe preso a morsi il naso della ragazza.
La polizia non ha trovato la parte mancante del naso
Solo 2 ore più tardi la giovane Allyson, guardandosi allo specchio, si è resa conto che non si trattava di una semplice ferita ma che al suo naso mancava un pezzo. La polizia, giunta successivamente sul luogo dell’accaduto con i cani poliziotti, ha riferito alla giovane donna di non aver trovato il pezzo di naso strappatole a morsi.
La 24enne poi ha raccontato che la discussione era nata dal fatto che Nick continuava a rivolgersi a lei definendola “cagna“, pur essendo consapevole di quanto le desse fastidio.
Allyson era così giunta alla conclusione di chiudere definitivamente la relazione, spinta anche dal fatto che il 7 gennaio sarebbe dovuta partire come volontaria in Costarica. Danylko rivela inoltre che l’uomo, estremamente geloso e possessivo, era contrario alla sua imminente partenza.
Allyson vicina alle donne vittime di violenza: “Non siete sole“
La giovane donna ha pubblicato sul proprio profilo Instagram una foto in cui mostra le condizioni attuali del suo naso e lancia quindi un messaggio di speranza e di vicinanza a tutte le donne vittime di abusi da parte di fidanzati, compagni o mariti, scrivendo: “Sappiate che non siete sole.
Io non sono una vittima, ma una sopravvissuta ed una voce! Posso usare la mia voce per aiutare gli altri“.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This is never ok !! OKAY ?! Firstly know I am not a domestic abuse VICTIM I won’t be known as someone wanting to share a message that of pitty and shame in fact I want my story to help others know of this this domestic abuse situation. Being in that this is the extent I was brought to by bringing back into my life the “ex bf that was “. never ever EVER do I want another to go threw the excruciating pain, the trauma of blood pouring into your clothes as it was a piece of facial tissue that had been chewed off as I was. I was beyond in shock and horrific realization when I saw my image in a mirror 2 hours after the incident I couldn’t believe it to be true .. but this is my life now I have a hole missing off my nose. I have a bandage that must always have to be covering the wound to prevent infection. I will have a skin graft from a piece taken off my ear that they use as they couldn’t use the flesh that was ripped off of my nose on account he either swallowed it or flushed it in the toilet. All I know is that we got thought this. THIS isn’t about me ok this is about WE never again will we as a woman stay silent towards domestic abuse !! I was attacked by him in August.. New Years after we went out to efs and went back to his house he took it to this point and further more the attacks only got worse since I got back w him . Ladies know you are NOT alone . I am not a victim but a survivor and a voice !!!!!! Had I not escaped out of the house he held me against my will in: I probably never would of survived .. let’s not look at this at this as a pitty but a righteous act I CANNOT BE BROKEN. But I can use my voice to help others . Thank you thank you thank you god !!!!! I got bigger plans in this existence of mine Allyson is no where near her end of life although he nearly murdered me we are just getting started in my own life plan ; his jealousy over me and beatings and mental abuse he put me threw are not enough to stop ME . This was a mere minor set back . No man no woman can hold me back from my blessings I have to come not even his satanic self ; try again we god the lord and Jesus Christ on our side and our voice can not be silenced !!!!!!
Lanciata una raccolta fondi per aiutare Allyson
Allyson, per ritornare ad avere il suo aspetto precedente, dovrà sottoporsi a numerosi interventi di chirurgia plastica che si stima possano richiedere una somma pari a 10 mila dollari. Per questo motivo ha deciso di lanciare una raccolta fondi. Per quanto riguarda le sorti di Nick Grewal, accusato di violenza aggravata, detenzione forzata e mancato rispetto della libertà vigilata, dovrà comparire in tribunale a Milton il prossimo 28 gennaio.