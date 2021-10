Uomo armato di arco e frecce uccide diverse persone in Norvegia: molti i feriti, non si esclude il terrorismo

#BREAKING

A man has been arrested after injuring & killing multiple people with a bow & arrow & multiple areas have been evacuated in #Norway, & police say it is too early to tell whether the attacks were terror-related.#RTWorldNews #BreakingNews #Kongsberg pic.twitter.com/Cu1qoQ8Kc7

— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) October 13, 2021