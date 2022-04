Affonda petroliera al largo della Tunisia con 750 tonnellate di carburante a bordo: rischio disastro ambientale

#Tunisia: the port authority in the commercial port of #Gabes intervened on Friday evening to rescue the crew of a foreign ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of fuel that was crossing the territorial waters & encountered difficulties due to bad weather 7.5 km from the port. #TAP_En pic.twitter.com/PnTDbZIwRx

— TAP news agency (@TapNewsAgency) April 15, 2022