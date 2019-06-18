La situazione del lavoro e dello sfruttamento minorile in India è preoccupante, è una delle piaghe peggiori della società. Il Paese è uno dei maggiori produttori al mondo di mica, un minerale estratto da miniere spesso illegali e utilizzato dalle industrie cosmetiche e automobilistiche mondiali. Un reportage ha reso note le terribili condizioni in cui versano i piccoli lavoratori.

Il reportage

In occasione della Giornata mondiale contro il lavoro minorile che ricorreva il 12 giugno scorso, il gruppo People’s Vigilance Committee on Human Rights – PVCHR – di Varanasi ha pubblicato un reportage con immagini dolorose. L’artista, fotografo e attivista, Ravi Mishra, che ha collaborato con PVCHR, ha svolto un lavoro nelle miniere di mica di Jharkhand e Bihar, immortalando i bambini che ci lavorano. L’industria della mica, un tempo fiorente in India, ha subito una battuta d’arresto nel 1980 quando, la nuova legislazione, atta a limitare la deforestazione, ha costretto la maggior parte delle miniere a chiudere. Nonostante ciò, il Paese rimane il maggior estrattore al mondo del minerale, con il 60 per cento della produzione globale. Le rigide guide ambientali e, di pari passo, la crescente domanda di mica, hanno dato origine a miniere illegali che si sono moltiplicate nel Paese. La maggior parte si trovano negli stati di Jharkhand e Bihar, dove una parte significativa di popolazione vive in condizioni di estrema povertà. Questo fa sì che anche i bambini siano costretti a lavorare in miniera.

I bambini nelle miniere

I minori sono una caratteristica comune in tutti i siti minerari: con la loro bassa statura e le dita agili riescono a estrarre e a ordinare i pezzi di mica più velocemente. Mishra ha voluto sottolineare gli effetti dell’estrazione mineraria sulla vita dei bambini. Le indagini hanno rivelato che attualmente quasi 20mila bambini sono coinvolti nell’estrazione del minerale. I rischi che i piccoli corrono ogni giorno sono in primis per “la propria salute in miniere fantasma. Molti di loro muoiono sepolti in gallerie buie e pericolanti“, ha scritto il fotografo su Instagram. Il quale ha aggiunto: “Il 90 per cento dei decessi non viene nemmeno segnalato, a causa delle attenzioni non gradite che essi rischierebbero di suscitare“.





Inoltre, scavando a mani e piedi nudi con martelli e scalpelli, spesso riportano lesioni e vesciche. Oltre a ciò sono stati riscontrati problemi come irritazione degli occhi, della pelle e delle vie respiratorie. In secondo luogo vi è un altissimo tasso di analfabetismo non frequentando la scuola. Mishra ha, duramente, concluso: “I profitti sono fatti sulle spalle di bambini che, a volte, non conoscono nemmeno il nome del minerale che hanno in mano“. I bambini vengono pagati circa un dollaro ogni 10 chili di minerale separato.





Cos’è la mica

La mica è un minerale fondamentale per l’industria della bellezza che produce cosmetici, come ombretti e smalti, è utilizzato per le sue caratteristiche di brillantezza. La mica bianca può essere usata anche per i dentifrici. Non soltanto, è importante anche come isolante nel settore elettrico, e nel settore automobilistico serve per le vernici delle auto. Negli stati di Jharkhand e Bihar la qualità del minerale è molto alta ma c’è una grossa carenza di tecnologie e di regolamenti per l’intero processo di estrazione. Nel 2015, l’India ha prodotto ufficialmente 19mila tonnellate di mica, ma ne ha esportate 140mila tonnellate, segno della grande discrepanza tra le miniere ufficiali e quelle illegali. La Cina è attualmente il maggiore importatore. Il fotografo sostiene che: “Gli accordi all’estero sono per lo più condotti su telefoni cellulari senza lasciare tracce di carta“, e ancora: “Ci sono subappaltatori e fornitori in ogni villaggio che affidano il lavoro ai poveri“.





Inoltre: “Camion carichi di mica vengono trasportati furtivamente in luoghi adiacenti, dove viene acquistata da agenti indipendenti e poi venduta agli intermediari per essere tagliata, affinata e smistata“. L’attivista ha portato alla luce un vero e proprio business illegale.