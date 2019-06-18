Il dramma di 20mila bimbi sfruttati in miniera per produrre cosmetici
La situazione del lavoro e dello sfruttamento minorile in India è preoccupante, è una delle piaghe peggiori della società. Il Paese è uno dei maggiori produttori al mondo di mica, un minerale estratto da miniere spesso illegali e utilizzato dalle industrie cosmetiche e automobilistiche mondiali. Un reportage ha reso note le terribili condizioni in cui versano i piccoli lavoratori.
Il reportage
In occasione della Giornata mondiale contro il lavoro minorile che ricorreva il 12 giugno scorso, il gruppo People’s Vigilance Committee on Human Rights – PVCHR – di Varanasi ha pubblicato un reportage con immagini dolorose. L’artista, fotografo e attivista, Ravi Mishra, che ha collaborato con PVCHR, ha svolto un lavoro nelle miniere di mica di Jharkhand e Bihar, immortalando i bambini che ci lavorano. L’industria della mica, un tempo fiorente in India, ha subito una battuta d’arresto nel 1980 quando, la nuova legislazione, atta a limitare la deforestazione, ha costretto la maggior parte delle miniere a chiudere. Nonostante ciò, il Paese rimane il maggior estrattore al mondo del minerale, con il 60 per cento della produzione globale. Le rigide guide ambientali e, di pari passo, la crescente domanda di mica, hanno dato origine a miniere illegali che si sono moltiplicate nel Paese. La maggior parte si trovano negli stati di Jharkhand e Bihar, dove una parte significativa di popolazione vive in condizioni di estrema povertà. Questo fa sì che anche i bambini siano costretti a lavorare in miniera.
I bambini nelle miniere
I minori sono una caratteristica comune in tutti i siti minerari: con la loro bassa statura e le dita agili riescono a estrarre e a ordinare i pezzi di mica più velocemente. Mishra ha voluto sottolineare gli effetti dell’estrazione mineraria sulla vita dei bambini. Le indagini hanno rivelato che attualmente quasi 20mila bambini sono coinvolti nell’estrazione del minerale. I rischi che i piccoli corrono ogni giorno sono in primis per “la propria salute in miniere fantasma. Molti di loro muoiono sepolti in gallerie buie e pericolanti“, ha scritto il fotografo su Instagram. Il quale ha aggiunto: “Il 90 per cento dei decessi non viene nemmeno segnalato, a causa delle attenzioni non gradite che essi rischierebbero di suscitare“.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
India is one of the largest producers of mica in the world which is a naturally occurring group of silicate minerals. An attractive feature of the silver coloured, crystalline mineral is that it has gained prominence as “environment-friendly”. Jharkhand and Bihar are the two Indian states that account for nearly 25% of its global production. Because of its unique lustre, mica finds wide usage in the cosmetic industry, as insulators in the electrical industry and is also used in car paints in the automobile industry and is associated with popular brands like L’Oréal, BMW, Revlon, Merck etc. The once flourishing mica industry in India was hit by the 1980 legislation to limit deforestation forcing most mines to close to cost and strict environmental rules. But, there was more than enough stock and much more demand that gave rise to illegal mines mushrooming in the country. From here, starts a string of actions which portrays a dark reality. Investigations have revealed that currently almost 20,000 children are involved in mining the glittery mineral all across the country. Everything is done off the official radar and literally ‘underground’ because of the illegal existence of mines. Children as young as 5 not only risk their health in the abandoned “ghost mines”, but also get burried and die in the crumbling dark dungeons. Somewhere around 5 to 10 children die in the mica belt of Koderma, Giridih, Jhumri Telaiya, Hazaribagh, Gaya ( East Jharkhand and Bihar) every month and on top of it, 90% deaths are never reported because of the uninvited attention they might bring. In this series of photos from my work in the mica mines of Jharkhand and Bihar, I will be throwing light on more stories people, child labour and the conditions that prevail due to the unauthorised mines. This photo story is in collaboration with the organisation I represent People’s Vigilance Committee on Human Rights (PVCHR), PVCHR has been working in the region providing support to the affected people by providing basic education to children and vocational training to women of the region. Photo: @ravimishraindia Text: Deepali #everydayindia #life #India #Asia #PVCHR #childlabour
Inoltre, scavando a mani e piedi nudi con martelli e scalpelli, spesso riportano lesioni e vesciche. Oltre a ciò sono stati riscontrati problemi come irritazione degli occhi, della pelle e delle vie respiratorie. In secondo luogo vi è un altissimo tasso di analfabetismo non frequentando la scuola. Mishra ha, duramente, concluso: “I profitti sono fatti sulle spalle di bambini che, a volte, non conoscono nemmeno il nome del minerale che hanno in mano“. I bambini vengono pagati circa un dollaro ogni 10 chili di minerale separato.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
It is a common sight where the mines are surrounded by crouching women and young children who break stones for collecting mica in its raw form. It is dingy and dangerous inside the mine because the walls are so weak that they can collapse anytime and the ladders used are old and rickety. The conditions worsen during annual monsoon when there is high probability of getting bitten by snakes and scorpions in the dungeons. Young children dig holes to extract more and more of the mineral with bare feet and hands, using hammers and chisels that often cause injuries and blisters. Along with all this, there are problems like irritation in the eyes, skin and respiratory tract which are simply overlooked because it has become a way of life. People in the mines know that they can be buried alive anytime by the collapsing slug piles, but, earning a living is what matters the most- doesn’t matter if it comes from a death trap. Where lack of regulations in the abandoned mines have left no scope for improvement, incessant illegal business practices have ignored values, ethics and basic human rights for a long time. The Central Government has no machinery to inspect or control these mines because the jungles are controlled by Naxalites (a Maoist rebel army), and the powers of the states are circumscribed by the Central legislation, as per the Indian Constitution for the subject of ‘mineral regulation and development’. Though authorities say that they have decided to sell dumps of mica scrap in auctions to save it from being put to illegal use, yet, unless there is sustained collaboration and some responsible business practices which assure quality and guarantee social investment, such decisions will always be futile. Education and awareness are the cornerstones- even above legalizing the mica mines because instead of preventing something that does not exist on papers, it is better to cure it from within. In this series of photos from my work in the mica mines of Jharkhand and Bihar, I will be throwing light on more stories people, child labour and the conditions that prevail due to the unauthorised mines. Photo: @ravimishraindia Text: Deepali #everydayindia #life #India
Cos’è la mica
La mica è un minerale fondamentale per l’industria della bellezza che produce cosmetici, come ombretti e smalti, è utilizzato per le sue caratteristiche di brillantezza. La mica bianca può essere usata anche per i dentifrici. Non soltanto, è importante anche come isolante nel settore elettrico, e nel settore automobilistico serve per le vernici delle auto. Negli stati di Jharkhand e Bihar la qualità del minerale è molto alta ma c’è una grossa carenza di tecnologie e di regolamenti per l’intero processo di estrazione. Nel 2015, l’India ha prodotto ufficialmente 19mila tonnellate di mica, ma ne ha esportate 140mila tonnellate, segno della grande discrepanza tra le miniere ufficiali e quelle illegali. La Cina è attualmente il maggiore importatore. Il fotografo sostiene che: “Gli accordi all’estero sono per lo più condotti su telefoni cellulari senza lasciare tracce di carta“, e ancora: “Ci sono subappaltatori e fornitori in ogni villaggio che affidano il lavoro ai poveri“.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The mica belt of Jharkhand and Bihar has a good supply of operational requisites like electricity, infrastructure, market, connectivity and human resource due to its proximity to the Damodar river. The quality of mineral here is high, there is abundant demand and the mines are easily accessible. But, there is lack of technology and regulations in the entire process of mica mining which is sadly the only means of livelihood for majority of the poor population. Because of improper education people are unaware of the utility and global rates of mica and they end up receiving as low as ₹80 (nearly 1 USD) for separating and carrying 10kg of the mineral to the collection point. Illegal production accounts for a massive discrepancy. In 2015, India officially produced 19,000 tonnes of mica, but it exported 1,40,000 tonnes. The overseas deals are mostly conducted on mobile phones leaving no paper trail. Currently, China is the biggest importer of mica from India because of its increasing consumerism along with Japan, the U.S.A etc. There are subcontractors and suppliers in each village who rely on the poor, to start with. Truckloads of collected mica are stealthily transported to adjoining places like Domchanch and Jhumri Telaiya in Jharkhand where mica flex is bought by freelance agents and then sold to middlemen for being cut, refined and sorted. Freelance miners, including young children who have no information about where the mica they mine would end up while working in the makeshift underground holes are the third and the fourth layer in the complex supply chain of the illegal process. Finally, skilled men carefully cut and cleave the transparent mica sheets with knives and scissors which are then separated as per their quality and demand. The profits are made off the backs of children who, sometimes, don’t even know the name of the mineral in their hand. But ultimately, child labour brings sparkle to the world – the shameful truth behind the mineral’s make-up shimmer and automobile glamour. Photo: @ravimishraindia Text: Deepali #everydayindia #life #India #Asia #PVCHR #childlabour #climatechange #everydayclimatechange #tribal
Inoltre: “Camion carichi di mica vengono trasportati furtivamente in luoghi adiacenti, dove viene acquistata da agenti indipendenti e poi venduta agli intermediari per essere tagliata, affinata e smistata“. L’attivista ha portato alla luce un vero e proprio business illegale.