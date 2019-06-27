Ve la ricordate Sandy Olson nell’ultima scena di Grease? Sexy, provocante e sfacciata, la bella acqua e sapone si trasformava in fémme fatale per lasciare Danny Zuko senza parole. In molte, all’epoca, avevano sognato di avere quel giubbotto di pelle per poter stendere con un balletto scatenato il ragazzo dei loro sogni. Ora, il sogno è realtà: il chiodo nero indossato da Olivia Newton-John è stato messo all’asta insieme ad altri costumi di scena di Grease, che potranno essere acquistati il prossimo 2 novembre all’asta di Julien’s Auctions.

Una fortuna per un giubbotto

Qualcuno potrebbe arrivare e, riferendosi al chiodo di Sandy, dire la frase che ha reso quel personaggio un’icona: “You’re the one that I want”. Certo, potrebbe non costare poco: Olivia Newton-John ha infatti messo all’asta i suoi vestiti di scena con la finalità di finanziare il centro di ricerca Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, e conta di ottenere una somma piuttosto alta per il suo cimelio. La Newton-John ha infatti dovuto combattere più volte contro il cancro, e combatte in prima persona la causa della ricerca.





Non solo chiodi e borchie

Oltre al giubbotto, ci saranno altri cimeli: tra questi i pantaloni skinny in pelle che la bella Sandy indossava nella sua versione “dark”, ma anche il vestito indossato da Olivia Newton-John il giorno della prima, nonché le bobine e la sceneggiatura della pellicola. Chissà chi sarà ad aggiudicarsi uno degli oggetti-icona negli anni ’70!