Olivia Newton-John mette all’asta il chiodo nero di Grease: è delirio tra i fan
Olivia Newton-John mette all’asta il chiodo nero di Grease: è delirio tra i fan
Ve la ricordate Sandy Olson nell’ultima scena di Grease? Sexy, provocante e sfacciata, la bella acqua e sapone si trasformava in fémme fatale per lasciare Danny Zuko senza parole. In molte, all’epoca, avevano sognato di avere quel giubbotto di pelle per poter stendere con un balletto scatenato il ragazzo dei loro sogni. Ora, il sogno è realtà: il chiodo nero indossato da Olivia Newton-John è stato messo all’asta insieme ad altri costumi di scena di Grease, che potranno essere acquistati il prossimo 2 novembre all’asta di Julien’s Auctions.
Una fortuna per un giubbotto
Qualcuno potrebbe arrivare e, riferendosi al chiodo di Sandy, dire la frase che ha reso quel personaggio un’icona: “You’re the one that I want”. Certo, potrebbe non costare poco: Olivia Newton-John ha infatti messo all’asta i suoi vestiti di scena con la finalità di finanziare il centro di ricerca Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, e conta di ottenere una somma piuttosto alta per il suo cimelio. La Newton-John ha infatti dovuto combattere più volte contro il cancro, e combatte in prima persona la causa della ricerca.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Our “Property From The Collection of Olivia Newton-John" auction will be taking place in Beverly Hills and live online at www.JuliensLive.com on Saturday, November 2nd. Property From The Collection of Olivia Newton-John honors one of the most celebrated and beloved pop culture icons of all time. The collection includes over 200 of the most iconic film and television worn costumes, ensembles, gowns, personal items and accessories… all owned and used by the four-time Grammy award-winning singer and Hollywood film star and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time who has sold 100 million records worldwide. One of the highly anticipated moments of the auction will be the sale of one of film’s most iconic costumes – Newton-John’s black leather jacket and skin tight pants from Grease. Other items from Grease include Newton-John’s original script from the film, a Grease ten times platinum award, her custom made 1950s inspired petal pink point d'esprit lace gown worn to the 1978 premiere of Grease at The Mann's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, and more. Costume items from her cult-classic film, Xanadu, are featured including her custom-made cream thigh high suede western boots and a pair of Missoni colorful knit harem pants worn by Newton-John while singing the title song in the film. In 1981, Newton-John released her most successful studio album, the double platinum Physical. Two of her “Physical" wardrobe pieces make an appearance consisting of a white ribbed velvet and gold lamé long top and a pair of short shorts worn by the singer on the October 2, 1981 episode of The Merv Griffin Show and her custom made silk satin bodice worn on the cover of the 1982 “Physical" tour book. Learn more at www.JuliensAuctions.com! #OliviaNewtonJohns #Hollywood #Music #Musical #CountryMusic #RockNRoll #Memorabilia #Exhibit #Exhibition #Auction #JuliensAuctions #Grease #JohnTravolta #Physical #Xanadu #Gaia
Non solo chiodi e borchie
Oltre al giubbotto, ci saranno altri cimeli: tra questi i pantaloni skinny in pelle che la bella Sandy indossava nella sua versione “dark”, ma anche il vestito indossato da Olivia Newton-John il giorno della prima, nonché le bobine e la sceneggiatura della pellicola. Chissà chi sarà ad aggiudicarsi uno degli oggetti-icona negli anni ’70!