Un dolore che non si può nemmeno provare a spiegare quello che ha colpito il celebre attore statunitense, Miguel Cervantes. L’Alexander Hamilton di Chicago, ha dovuto fare i conti in questi giorni con un dramma personale che mai nessuno vorrebbe vivere: la morte della figlia Adelaide Grace, deceduta a soli 3 anni.

È morta la figlia di Cervantes

Da quando aveva solamente 7 mesi, la piccola Adelaide Grace aveva manifestato la patologia che l’affliggeva. I primi spasmi infantili e l’epilessia, i mostri contro i quali la piccola ha combattuto in questi anni e contro i quali non è riuscita a vincere.

In agosto il suo trasferimento in una casa di cura, l’ultimo ricovero a fronte dei gravi danni subiti nel tempo dal suo sistema nervoso.

Il dramma di Adelaide

L’attore Cervantes insieme alla moglie e compagna Kelly, avevano deciso di raccontare tappa per tappa luci e ombre di quel calvario inflitto senza un motivo dalla vita alla loro piccola Adelaide. “Il suo corpo racconta una storia di forza e resistenza paragonabile a qualsiasi leggenda di una guerriera là fuori“, scriveva la madre su Instagram a luglio.

“Le macchine sono spente. Il suo letto è vuoto“

Una famiglia distrutta dal dolore quella dell’attore che si trova oggi a condividere con i tanti follower e i tanti amici e parenti che li hanno sostenuti in questa battaglia, la drammatica notizia.

La piccola Adelaide Grace non ce l’ha fatta ed è spirata sabato mattina presto. Ad annunciarlo sono stati i genitori della piccola, attraverso un post Instagram straziante in cui la piccola Adelaide purtroppo non c’è più e con lei se ne sono andati anche i colori.

“Le macchine sono spente. Il suo letto è vuoto. Il silenzio è assordante. Miss Adelaide Grace ci ha lasciati sabato mattina presto. Se ne è andata pacificamente tra le mie braccia – scrive la madre su Instagram a corredo di una foto in bianco e nero di quella che era la stanza della piccola – Circondata dall’amore.

Finalmente, è libera dal dolore, dalle reazioni e dalle convulsioni ma lascia i nostri cuori a pezzi. Ti amiamo così tanto Adelaideybug e per sempre, anche dopo“.