Strazio perl’attore Miguel Cervantes: è morta la figlia di 3 anni
Un dolore che non si può nemmeno provare a spiegare quello che ha colpito il celebre attore statunitense, Miguel Cervantes. L’Alexander Hamilton di Chicago, ha dovuto fare i conti in questi giorni con un dramma personale che mai nessuno vorrebbe vivere: la morte della figlia Adelaide Grace, deceduta a soli 3 anni.
È morta la figlia di Cervantes
Da quando aveva solamente 7 mesi, la piccola Adelaide Grace aveva manifestato la patologia che l’affliggeva. I primi spasmi infantili e l’epilessia, i mostri contro i quali la piccola ha combattuto in questi anni e contro i quali non è riuscita a vincere.
In agosto il suo trasferimento in una casa di cura, l’ultimo ricovero a fronte dei gravi danni subiti nel tempo dal suo sistema nervoso.
*NEW BLOG POST* “dAd.Ham” I am thrilled to share that July’s guest blog post has been penned by @mig.cervantes. I’ve certainly written enough about him on this blog so its only fair that you hear from him directly. Thanks, babe, for sharing our life through your eyes… Link in bio! . . . #advocatelikeafather #hamildad #hamilvantes #hamiltonchicago #hamiltonmusical #inchstones #inchstonesbykc #infantilespasms #epilepsy #epilepsyawareness #cureepilepsy #myshotatepilepsy #infantilespasmsawareness #blogger #familyblogger #specialneedsblogger #momblogger #mamablogger #momblog #mommyblog #specialneeds #specialneedsdad #specialneedsparenting #specialneedsmom #specialneedskids
Il dramma di Adelaide
L’attore Cervantes insieme alla moglie e compagna Kelly, avevano deciso di raccontare tappa per tappa luci e ombre di quel calvario inflitto senza un motivo dalla vita alla loro piccola Adelaide. “Il suo corpo racconta una storia di forza e resistenza paragonabile a qualsiasi leggenda di una guerriera là fuori“, scriveva la madre su Instagram a luglio.
Her body tells a story of strength and endurance comparable to any warrior legend out there. What you see here moving clockwise around her body: 💜Yeah, the oxygen cannula is back full time. Not sure why but until she can maintain her blood oxygen levels for several hours at a time it’s a full time accessory. ❤️She has two incision scars from her #VNS, one under her neck that you can’t see here and another on the top left of her chest. 💜It’s an #IVIG infusion week so the permanent IV port in her chest is accessed so she can receive this treatment for her #mastcellactivationsyndrome and #dysautonomia. It can also be used for #seizures but has had little effect there for her. ❤️G-tube on her lower tummy is how she receives all of her food and meds. She is exclusively tube fed at this point #tubie. 💜The scar on her right tummy is from a liver and muscle biopsy that was done for diagnostic purposes. ❤️Patch on her right chest is a Clonidine med patch that helps her paroxysmal sympathetic hyperactivity (autonomic system attacks that cause her extreme discomfort and agitation) 💜Not pictured is another scar from her first muscle biopsy, the 50 or so dots on each thigh from her ACTH injections when her #infantilespasms came back for the third time and the pulse ox monitor that is on her toe 24/7. Like I said, she’s a warrior. I really wouldn’t mess with her if I were you… . . . #inchstones #inchstonesbykc #undiagnosed #epilepsy
“Le macchine sono spente. Il suo letto è vuoto“
Una famiglia distrutta dal dolore quella dell’attore che si trova oggi a condividere con i tanti follower e i tanti amici e parenti che li hanno sostenuti in questa battaglia, la drammatica notizia.
La piccola Adelaide Grace non ce l’ha fatta ed è spirata sabato mattina presto. Ad annunciarlo sono stati i genitori della piccola, attraverso un post Instagram straziante in cui la piccola Adelaide purtroppo non c’è più e con lei se ne sono andati anche i colori.
Miss A got a big girl bed today! She was outgrowing her toddler bed and there just wasn’t enough room to snuggle. I think she likes it! (Please excuse the crazy outfit… accidents happen 🙃) ❤️💜 . . . #adelaideybug #inchstones #biggirlbed #differentlyabled #medicallycomplex
“Le macchine sono spente. Il suo letto è vuoto. Il silenzio è assordante. Miss Adelaide Grace ci ha lasciati sabato mattina presto. Se ne è andata pacificamente tra le mie braccia – scrive la madre su Instagram a corredo di una foto in bianco e nero di quella che era la stanza della piccola – Circondata dall’amore.
Finalmente, è libera dal dolore, dalle reazioni e dalle convulsioni ma lascia i nostri cuori a pezzi. Ti amiamo così tanto Adelaideybug e per sempre, anche dopo“.
The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after 💔💜