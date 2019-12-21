La star di Dawson’s Creek è convolato a nozze. Secondo fonti oltreoceano, Joshua Jackson si è sposato senza annunci ufficiali con la modella di origini britanniche Jodie Turner-Smith.

La coppia è insieme da poco più di un anno, ma a quanto pare i 2 sono molto affiatati e sicuri dei loro sentimenti. Quindi perché aspettare? Stando ai pettegolezzi più caldi pare che i neosposini siano già in dolce attesa.

Joshua Jackson e Jodie Turner-Smith

Una passione che è bruciata molto in fretta, quella tra Joshua Jackson e Jodie Turner-Smith. Nel corso dell’ultimo la modella e l’attore si sono innamorati e già lo scorso agosto sono stati avvistati fuori al tribunale dover la coppia avrebbe ottenuto una licenza di matrimonio.

Poi a novembre la stella di Fringe e Dawson’s Creek ha ufficializzato la cosa sfilando sul red carpet alla prima di Queen & Slim di cui la Turner-Smith è la protagonista. La modella attrice, in quell’occasione avrebbe sfoggiato un appariscente anello di diamante (fidanzamento?). Poi, in questi giorni, il tabloid Us Weekly.

Joshua Jackson, un vero rubacuori

Deve essere bastato poco tempo al bel Pacey di Dowson’s Creek per capire che Jodie è quella giusta.

Eppure Joshua Jackson ne ha avuti di flirt che hanno alimentato il gossip. Per anni l’abbiamo visto al fianco della collega Katie Holmes, la Joy di Dowson’s Creek. Poi ha cominciato una relazione con la bellissima Diane Kruger. Ora con Jodie è pronto a mettere su famiglia.