Joshua Jackson, nozze a sorpresa per i fan del Pacey di Dowson’s Creek
La star di Dawson’s Creek è convolato a nozze. Secondo fonti oltreoceano, Joshua Jackson si è sposato senza annunci ufficiali con la modella di origini britanniche Jodie Turner-Smith.
La coppia è insieme da poco più di un anno, ma a quanto pare i 2 sono molto affiatati e sicuri dei loro sentimenti. Quindi perché aspettare? Stando ai pettegolezzi più caldi pare che i neosposini siano già in dolce attesa.
Joshua Jackson e Jodie Turner-Smith
Una passione che è bruciata molto in fretta, quella tra Joshua Jackson e Jodie Turner-Smith. Nel corso dell’ultimo la modella e l’attore si sono innamorati e già lo scorso agosto sono stati avvistati fuori al tribunale dover la coppia avrebbe ottenuto una licenza di matrimonio.
Poi a novembre la stella di Fringe e Dawson’s Creek ha ufficializzato la cosa sfilando sul red carpet alla prima di Queen & Slim di cui la Turner-Smith è la protagonista. La modella attrice, in quell’occasione avrebbe sfoggiato un appariscente anello di diamante (fidanzamento?). Poi, in questi giorni, il tabloid Us Weekly.
Joshua Jackson, un vero rubacuori
Deve essere bastato poco tempo al bel Pacey di Dowson’s Creek per capire che Jodie è quella giusta.
Eppure Joshua Jackson ne ha avuti di flirt che hanno alimentato il gossip. Per anni l’abbiamo visto al fianco della collega Katie Holmes, la Joy di Dowson’s Creek. Poi ha cominciato una relazione con la bellissima Diane Kruger. Ora con Jodie è pronto a mettere su famiglia.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Son. Brother. Uncle. Nephew. Man. I believe you Julie Swetnick I believe you Deborah Ramirez I believe everyone of you who have so bravely shared your stories in these last days and weeks. I promise to be a better friend and a better listener to those I know personally and to stand humbly in awe of the bravery of those I don’t. I believe you Prof. Blasey Ford. Thank you for you grace under fire. For your patriotism. For the power of your words. I believe you Anita Hill. 27 years ago you started us down a path to be better than we were. Now we have a chance to prove that we are. Son. Brother. Uncle. Nephew. Man. We all believe you #believewomen All the proceeds from the link in my bio go to organizations fighting on the front lines for woman and survivors. Whoops… edited because apparently I can’t remember how old I am. Prof. Hills’ testimony was 27 yrs ago not 17(thanks to those who pointed this out)