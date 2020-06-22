È di nuovo dramma per James Van Der Beek: la moglie ha abortito di nuovo
Non è passato nemmeno un anno da quando l’attore James Van Der Beek e la moglie Kimberly Brook hanno fatto il doloroso annuncio di un aborto spontaneo.
Ora la storia si ripete per la coppia e la loro bella famiglia. L’attore, interprete di Dawson’s Creek, ha comunicato nuovamente a follower e fan la notizia di un’ennesimo aborto, il quinto per loro.
La rivelazione sui social
L’attore americano e la moglie Kimberly, già genitori di 5 splendidi bambini, aspettavano di nuovo il sesto figlio. A differenza dello scorso ottobre, però, stavolta hanno preferito tenere la cosa per loro.
Purtroppo, però, anche questa gravidanza è sfociata in un aborto. Un altro grande dolore che l’attore ha voluto condividere con i follower.
“Dopo aver subito un aborto brutale e condiviso pubblicamente lo scorso novembre” scrive Va Der Beek. “Siamo stati felicissimi di apprendere che fosse incinta. Questa volta però abbiamo tenuto la notizia per noi. Ma lo scorso fine settimana, ancora una volta l’anima che eravamo stati entusiasti di accogliere nel mondo aveva altri progetti, che non includevano l’unirsi a noi. Abbiamo portato Kimberly all’ospedale in ambulanza per un’altra notte straziante di trasfusioni di sangue.
E mentre ero in piedi, grato per le brave persone che navigavano nel labirinto delle regole per salvarle la vita ma impotente nel non poter fare molto per la donna che amavo, oltre a massaggiare i suoi piedi e cercare di tenerla calda, qualcosa mi scorreva nella testa, ancora e ancora, che ora mi sento costretto a condividere: Dobbiamo prenderci più cura l’uno dell’altro. Il mondo sta soffrendo in questo momento. C’è negazione, shock, intorpidimento, rabbia. E non ci sono parole per alleviare quel dolore … per rendere meno doloroso il processo o risolverlo rapidamente.
Ma la via d’uscita? Come possiamo prenderci più cura l’uno dell’altro? E a tutte le famiglie che hanno attraversato questo vorrei solo dire che non sono sole“.
Il post di James Van Der Beek
Ecco il post originale che l’attore ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body. • We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: • We’ve got to take better care of each other. • The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: • How can we take better care of each other? • And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone. 🌈