Non è passato nemmeno un anno da quando l’attore James Van Der Beek e la moglie Kimberly Brook hanno fatto il doloroso annuncio di un aborto spontaneo.

Ora la storia si ripete per la coppia e la loro bella famiglia. L’attore, interprete di Dawson’s Creek, ha comunicato nuovamente a follower e fan la notizia di un’ennesimo aborto, il quinto per loro.

L’attore americano e la moglie Kimberly, già genitori di 5 splendidi bambini, aspettavano di nuovo il sesto figlio. A differenza dello scorso ottobre, però, stavolta hanno preferito tenere la cosa per loro.

Purtroppo, però, anche questa gravidanza è sfociata in un aborto. Un altro grande dolore che l’attore ha voluto condividere con i follower.

“Dopo aver subito un aborto brutale e condiviso pubblicamente lo scorso novembre” scrive Va Der Beek. “Siamo stati felicissimi di apprendere che fosse incinta. Questa volta però abbiamo tenuto la notizia per noi. Ma lo scorso fine settimana, ancora una volta l’anima che eravamo stati entusiasti di accogliere nel mondo aveva altri progetti, che non includevano l’unirsi a noi. Abbiamo portato Kimberly all’ospedale in ambulanza per un’altra notte straziante di trasfusioni di sangue.

E mentre ero in piedi, grato per le brave persone che navigavano nel labirinto delle regole per salvarle la vita ma impotente nel non poter fare molto per la donna che amavo, oltre a massaggiare i suoi piedi e cercare di tenerla calda, qualcosa mi scorreva nella testa, ancora e ancora, che ora mi sento costretto a condividere: Dobbiamo prenderci più cura l’uno dell’altro. Il mondo sta soffrendo in questo momento. C’è negazione, shock, intorpidimento, rabbia. E non ci sono parole per alleviare quel dolore … per rendere meno doloroso il processo o risolverlo rapidamente.

Ma la via d’uscita? Come possiamo prenderci più cura l’uno dell’altro? E a tutte le famiglie che hanno attraversato questo vorrei solo dire che non sono sole“.

