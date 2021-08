Afghanistan, si protesta a Jalalabad e i talebani sparano. Le prime immagini in un video

Yesterday, Khost and today Jalalabad: People protest asking Taliban to not change the #AfghanFlag 🇦🇫.

A participant tells me the Taliban shot at them but no exact info on casualties. Taliban have not said anything as well.

—

Taliban have returned to a changed #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/iZQ7B7KKJc

— Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) August 18, 2021