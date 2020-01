View this post on Instagram

IT'S OVER: WILD ANIMALS IN CIRCUSES IN ENGLAND BANNED. From today circuses are prohibited from using wild animals in England. After decades of campaigns, investigations, and prosecutions by #ADI it seems hard to believe that the law is finally in force. Poignantly, at the same time as ADI is travelling to the #ADIWildlifeSanctuary in South Africa with 17 #lions and #tigers, rescued as Guatemala's circuses have been closed down. We know Jan, Tim and the ADI team will take a minute on the journey to smile that the battle is over in England. . Enjoy this gallery of pictures from an ADI campaign spanning three decades and that brought one of the most powerful industries in the world, supplying thousands of animals to circuses worldwide, and touring with hundreds of animals including #elephants, big cats, and #bears, even a rhino and hippopotamus. ADI hidden cameras time and again captured the suffering and abuse behind the scenes. The British public were horrified by the abuse of Trudy the #chimpanzee, elephants Rhanee, Flora, Tembo, Opal, Rosa, Jasmine the camel, Narla the lioness, elephants Anne and Delhi, Sonja and Vana Mana, and demanded a ban, but were repeatedly let down. Finally, it is here. . Our thanks to everyone who made this victory possible, everyone who protested, gave out our leaflets, contacted their MPs, held fundraising events and donated to help us expose circus suffering, the celebrities who backed us and the MPs who never gave up. . The work now continues, until every cage is empty….. . Support our #stopcircussuffering campaign: https://www.ad-international.org/donate (*LINK ALSO IN BIO*) . Live in Wales? Ask your Assembly Member today to support the Wild Animals in Circuses (Wales) Bill. Find out more & take action: *LINK IN BIO* . In the US, please urge your Representatives to support federal bill #TEAPSPA (Traveling Exotic Animal and Public Safety Protection Act, HR2863/S2121) to ban wild animal acts nationwide: http://bit.ly/support-TEAPSPA (*LINK ALSO IN BIO*) . #circusban #SupportTEAPSPA #banwildanimalsincircuses #bananimalcircuses #endexploitation #animalsinentertainment #animalprotection #untileverycageisempty #betheirvoice #takeaction