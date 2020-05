Pakistan Intl Airlines – PIA Airbus A320 (AP-BLD, built 2004) crashed on approach into a populated area E of Karachi Intl Airport (OPKC) with 99+8 on board. Flight #PK8303 originated in Lahore and was on a 2nd landing attempt after a go-around. No survivors yet. @omar_quraishi pic.twitter.com/anWsKWTtH5