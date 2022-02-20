Emma Muscat sarà all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022: la cantante di Amici partecipa per Malta

TV e Spettacolo

Sarà la cantante ed ex partecipante di Amici Emma Muscat a rappresentare Malta all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 che si terrà a Torino nelle date del 10, 12 e 14 maggio.

Emma Muscat sarà al Contest con la canzone Out of Sight: insieme a lei anche Achille Lauro, che partecipa come rappresentante di San Marino.

Emma Muscat, pronta per l’Eurovision Song Contest: gli altri cantanti selezionati

Emma Muscat ha trionfato al Malta Eurovision Song Contest, ottenendo un altissimo punteggio: a Torino dovrà partecipare alle semifinali e alle fasi preliminari, in quanto solo i cantanti che rappresentano alcuni Paesi (ovvero Regno Unito, Italia, Spagna Francia e Germania).

Gli altri cantanti scelti per andare in semifinale sono Kristian Ochman con River, LPS con Disko, i Subwoolfe con Give that Wolf a banana e Mia Dimsic con Guilty Pleasure.

Emma Muscat è nata a Malta e la sua passione per la musica è nata in giovanissima età. Da piccola si avvicina in particolare al pianoforte e, oltre a suonarlo, lo usa per comporre musica.

Ha un canale YouTube che usa da sempre per far conoscere la sua musica e, nel 2018, partecipa ad Amici di Maria De Filippi arrivando fino alle semifinali. Ha collaborato con cantanti famosi come Jason Derulo, Martin Garrix, Eros Ramazzotti e Shade.

Ha dichiarato di amare ed essere ispirata da Aretha Franklin ed Alicia Keys.

Out of Sight, il testo della canzone di Emma Muscat

La sua canzone Out of Sight è stata già molto apprezzata, anche per il suo testo molto sentito e che sembra parlare di un amore finito e di una ragazza che, pronta per voltare pagina, riflette sulla sua forza. Ecco il testo della canzone:

Someday I will call you up

on a monday mornin’

and I’ll tell you that

I’m irreplaceable

‘cause there’s no other soul

like me

Someday I will make you see

the real woman

that’s inside of me

a sense of liberty

you can’t take it away

from me

Swimming the waves of the ocean

lost the direction

to go in

trapped in the middle

of nowhere

doesn’t work this way

All by myself in this moment

got to relax and stay focused

follow the rhythm

to go with

I’ll be ok

This time I’ll find

a place I’d rather be

You’ll no longer see me

hiding away in the night

Cause it’s finally time

to win back my life

I know how to behave when

the pain comes

how to escape from

the fake world in my mind

Now you are out of sight

Calm down

I need to breathe in

to get my stress out

I was born to win

but I need to put

me first

none of the others

in the crowd

no more

Swimming the waves of the ocean

lost the direction

to go in

trapped in the middle

of nowhere

doesn’t work this way

All by myself in this moment

got to relax and stay focused

follow the rhythm

to go with

I’ll be ok

This time I’ll find

a place I’d rather be

You’ll no longer see me

hiding away in the night

Cause it’s finally time

to win back my life

I know how to behave when

the pain comes

how to escape from

the fake world in my mind

Now you are out of sight

I know how to behave when

the pain comes

how to escape from

the fake world in my mind

Now you are out of sight