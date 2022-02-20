Emma Muscat sarà all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022: la cantante di Amici partecipa per Malta

Sarà la cantante ed ex partecipante di Amici Emma Muscat a rappresentare Malta all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 che si terrà a Torino nelle date del 10, 12 e 14 maggio.
Emma Muscat sarà al Contest con la canzone Out of Sight: insieme a lei anche Achille Lauro, che partecipa come rappresentante di San Marino.
Emma Muscat, pronta per l’Eurovision Song Contest: gli altri cantanti selezionati
Emma Muscat ha trionfato al Malta Eurovision Song Contest, ottenendo un altissimo punteggio: a Torino dovrà partecipare alle semifinali e alle fasi preliminari, in quanto solo i cantanti che rappresentano alcuni Paesi (ovvero Regno Unito, Italia, Spagna Francia e Germania).
Gli altri cantanti scelti per andare in semifinale sono Kristian Ochman con River, LPS con Disko, i Subwoolfe con Give that Wolf a banana e Mia Dimsic con Guilty Pleasure.
Emma Muscat è nata a Malta e la sua passione per la musica è nata in giovanissima età. Da piccola si avvicina in particolare al pianoforte e, oltre a suonarlo, lo usa per comporre musica.
Ha un canale YouTube che usa da sempre per far conoscere la sua musica e, nel 2018, partecipa ad Amici di Maria De Filippi arrivando fino alle semifinali. Ha collaborato con cantanti famosi come Jason Derulo, Martin Garrix, Eros Ramazzotti e Shade.
Ha dichiarato di amare ed essere ispirata da Aretha Franklin ed Alicia Keys.
Out of Sight, il testo della canzone di Emma Muscat
La sua canzone Out of Sight è stata già molto apprezzata, anche per il suo testo molto sentito e che sembra parlare di un amore finito e di una ragazza che, pronta per voltare pagina, riflette sulla sua forza. Ecco il testo della canzone:
Someday I will call you up
on a monday mornin’
and I’ll tell you that
I’m irreplaceable
‘cause there’s no other soul
like me
Someday I will make you see
the real woman
that’s inside of me
a sense of liberty
you can’t take it away
from me
Swimming the waves of the ocean
lost the direction
to go in
trapped in the middle
of nowhere
doesn’t work this way
All by myself in this moment
got to relax and stay focused
follow the rhythm
to go with
I’ll be ok
This time I’ll find
a place I’d rather be
You’ll no longer see me
hiding away in the night
Cause it’s finally time
to win back my life
I know how to behave when
the pain comes
how to escape from
the fake world in my mind
Now you are out of sight
Calm down
I need to breathe in
to get my stress out
I was born to win
but I need to put
me first
none of the others
in the crowd
no more
Swimming the waves of the ocean
lost the direction
to go in
trapped in the middle
of nowhere
doesn’t work this way
All by myself in this moment
got to relax and stay focused
follow the rhythm
to go with
I’ll be ok
This time I’ll find
a place I’d rather be
You’ll no longer see me
hiding away in the night
Cause it’s finally time
to win back my life
I know how to behave when
the pain comes
how to escape from
the fake world in my mind
Now you are out of sight
I know how to behave when
the pain comes
how to escape from
the fake world in my mind
Now you are out of sight